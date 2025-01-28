Virinchi consolidated net profit declines 32.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.56% to Rs 82.40 crore

Net profit of Virinchi declined 32.92% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.56% to Rs 82.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 72.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.82.4072.5632.3739.9017.4018.721.735.183.775.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News