Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 36.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.67% to Rs 261.62 croreNet profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 36.53% to Rs 43.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.67% to Rs 261.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 198.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales261.62198.70 32 OPM %21.2121.91 -PBDT60.0843.17 39 PBT54.4438.13 43 NP43.4331.81 37
