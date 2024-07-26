IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 1348.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.48% to Rs 1321.09 crore

Net profit of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company rose 1348.81% to Rs 36.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.48% to Rs 1321.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1314.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1321.091314.82-0.80-0.0936.512.5236.512.5236.512.52

