Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro Solutions gains on securing major digital banking contract in Africa

Aurionpro Solutions gains on securing major digital banking contract in Africa

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aurionpro Solutions rose 1.39% to Rs 1,629.60 after the company announced that it has secured a multi-million-dollar contract to deploy its digital banking platform for a leading African bank.

The agreement includes licensing and implementing Aurionpros omni-channel digital banking solution, along with long-term maintenance and support services. The company stated that this victory emphasizes its expanding presence in Africa and showcases the strength of its technology.

Aurionpros next-gen platform meets a wide range of corporate banking needs. It provides secure, multi-channel access, smooth cross-border payments, and strong forex capabilities. The solution aims to improve operational flexibility and client experience across different areas.

Sandeep Chiber, EVP Head, APAC & MEA, said, This win highlights the strength of our solution and our ability to meet the evolving technology needs of leading banks. Our reputation for strong delivery capabilities continues to grow, and with a healthy pipeline, we anticipate more such wins across international markets.

Aurionpro Solutions is a global leader in providing advanced technology solutions. It focuses on sectors such as banking, mobility, payments, insurance, transit, data center services, and government sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 30.80% to Rs 50.33 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 38.48 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 32.44% YoY to Rs 326.95 crore in Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

India Ratings and Research assigns 'A/A1' rating to debt facilities of Kuantum Papers

Sammaan Capital proposes public issue of NCDs up to Rs 200 cr

Oriana Power sizzles as arm secures BESS project deal with RVUNL in Rajasthan

Lupin inks licensing deal with Zentiva for biosimilar Certolizumab Pegol

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story