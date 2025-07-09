Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.04% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net loss of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.04% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.170.27-100.0011.11-0.270.07-0.270.07-0.260.07

