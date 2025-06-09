Aurionpro Solutions wins multi-year engagement from Sri Lanka's leading bank

Aurionpro Solutions announced a landmark deal win in South Asia with one of Sri Lanka's largest and most respected banks featuring in The Banker's Top 1000 World Banks list. This marks the Company's second major win in the Sri Lankan market within a year, further strengthening its regional presence.

Under this multi-year engagement, valued above US$ 2.5 Million, Aurionpro will deploy its advanced iCashpro cash management and transaction banking platform. The solution to be delivered integrates advanced AI-driven enhancements from Arya.ai and specialized functionalities from Fintra. The scope of work encompasses licensing, implementation, and maintenance and support aligning directly with the Bank's long term digital transformation roadmap.