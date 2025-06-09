Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Westlife Foodworld Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Westlife Foodworld Ltd saw volume of 16.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78728 shares

Capri Global Capital Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 June 2025.

Capri Global Capital Ltd notched up volume of 662.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.99% to Rs.174.83. Volumes stood at 155.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 15.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.05% to Rs.618.65. Volumes stood at 2.03 lakh shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd saw volume of 32.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.14 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.18% to Rs.737.30. Volumes stood at 2.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd clocked volume of 69.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.19 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.30% to Rs.798.80. Volumes stood at 25.32 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

