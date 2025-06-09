Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES inks MoU with Hindustan Copper to develop sustainable mineral supply chain

RITES inks MoU with Hindustan Copper to develop sustainable mineral supply chain

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RITES announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Copper (HCL) to jointly develop a rapid, reliable, sustainable supply chain of metals, minerals, including critical minerals in India and overseas.

RITES rose 1.22% to Rs 303.70, while Hindustan Copper advanced 1.31% on the BSE.

The partnership will focus on exploration, extraction, refining, and production activities in India and overseas, leveraging the technical and financial strengths of both organisations. The collaboration includes participation in mineral block auctions and development of mining infrastructure.

As part of the MoU, RITES will provide end-to-end consultancy and logistics solutions, including project planning, transport infrastructure development, multimodal transport planning, and rolling stock support, to strengthen HCLs mining operations.

Hindustan Copper is a central public sector undertaking under the administrative control of Ministry of Mines, Government of India, is primarily engaged in the business of mining and processing of copper ore into Metal-In-Concentrate (MIC),

RITES is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Westlife Foodworld Ltd counter

Sensex gains over 239 pts; IT shares rally

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Euro speculative net longs climb to 3-week high

Pound speculative net longs stay flat

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story