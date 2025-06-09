RITES inks MoU with Hindustan Copper to develop sustainable mineral supply chain

RITES announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Copper (HCL) to jointly develop a rapid, reliable, sustainable supply chain of metals, minerals, including critical minerals in India and overseas.

RITES rose 1.22% to Rs 303.70, while Hindustan Copper advanced 1.31% on the BSE.

The partnership will focus on exploration, extraction, refining, and production activities in India and overseas, leveraging the technical and financial strengths of both organisations. The collaboration includes participation in mineral block auctions and development of mining infrastructure.

As part of the MoU, RITES will provide end-to-end consultancy and logistics solutions, including project planning, transport infrastructure development, multimodal transport planning, and rolling stock support, to strengthen HCLs mining operations.