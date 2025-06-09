Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sika Interplant Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, Punjab Communications Ltd, NDR Auto Components Ltd and NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 June 2025.

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 1174.05 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd lost 5.60% to Rs 6.74. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 88956 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34137 shares in the past one month.

Punjab Communications Ltd tumbled 5.26% to Rs 61.44. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17365 shares in the past one month.

NDR Auto Components Ltd shed 5.02% to Rs 1012.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19643 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17591 shares in the past one month.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 30.62. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17194 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

