Aurionpro Transit and Fime to collaborate for innovation in transit ticketing and payments

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Fime and Aurionpro Transit, an Aurionpro subsidiary and a global leader in transit ticketing solutions, have announced a strategic collaboration to explore opportunities in the field of transit ticketing, payments, and fare collection projects worldwide.

With a shared vision to revolutionize transit experiences, the collaboration aims to harness the collective expertise and resources of Fime and Aurionpro Transit to meet the dynamic needs of public transport operators and authorities worldwide. Through meticulously crafted initiatives, the partnership aspires to serve as a catalyst for change, propelling the transportation industry toward a future defined by innovation and efficiency. Central to this collaboration is the commitment to educate and empower key stakeholders within the public transport sector.

Fime and Aurionpro Transit will jointly undertake initiatives aimed at enlightening industry stakeholders about the transformative potential of emerging technologies in transit ticketing and fare collection.

First Published: May 24 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

