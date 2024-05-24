Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DoT directs operators to re-verify over 6 lakh mobile connections in 60 days

DoT directs operators to re-verify over 6 lakh mobile connections in 60 days

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Department of Telecom has directed telecom operators to verify more than 6 lakh mobile connections suspected to have been obtained using invalid, non-existent, or fake documents, an official statement said on Thursday. The DoT has issued directives to telecom operators to carry out immediate re-verification of the identified mobile numbers within 60 days. "DoT has identified approximately 6.80 lakh mobile connections suspected to have been obtained using invalid, non-existent, or fake and forged Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) KYC documents," the statement said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nippon India Mutual Fund Launches Industry-First Sonic Identity: The Sound of Freedom

HRMS platform provider greytHR unveils a new brand identity

2024 State of Security Report from HID: Mobile IDs, MFA and Sustainability Emerge as Top Trends

Tejas Networks signs MoU with Telecom Egypt

RBI comes up with draft guidelines on payment aggregators

Benchmarks trade falt; oil &amp; gas shares rally for 9th day in row

Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Phenylephrine hydrochloride Ophthalmic solution

JCK Infrastructure Development consolidated net profit rises 285.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Finolex Cables Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Steel Strips Wheels bags order of Euro 8 million

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story