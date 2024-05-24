Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JCK Infrastructure Development consolidated net profit rises 285.71% in the March 2024 quarter

JCK Infrastructure Development consolidated net profit rises 285.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 113.14% to Rs 5.03 crore

Net profit of JCK Infrastructure Development rose 285.71% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 113.14% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.31% to Rs 8.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.032.36 113 8.046.52 23 OPM %8.5528.39 --32.84-7.52 - PBDT0.770.60 28 -2.346.36 PL PBT0.430.14 207 -3.675.72 PL NP0.270.07 286 -3.254.55 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

JCK Infrastructure Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2023 quarter

ITC, Aditya Birla Capital, SpiceJet may see action

Larsen &amp; Toubro completes divestment of its stake in L&amp;T Infrastructure Development Projects

Engineers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Benchmarks trade with moderate gains; European mkt advances

Steel Strips Wheels bags order of Euro 8 million

Benchmarks trade near flatline; media shares extend gains for 7th day

Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 58.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit rises 990.21% in the March 2024 quarter

PCBL consolidated net profit rises 8.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story