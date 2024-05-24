Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Phenylephrine hydrochloride Ophthalmic solution

Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Phenylephrine hydrochloride Ophthalmic solution

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Caplin Steriles (Caplin), a subsidiary of Caplin Point Laboratories has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Phenylephrine hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP 2.5% and 10% (eye drops), a generic therapeutic equivalent version of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), from Alcon Research LLC.

Phenylephrine hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP 2.5% and 10% is indicated to dilate the pupil of the eyes. According to IQVIATM (IMS Health), Phenylephrine hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP 2.5% and 10% had US sales of approximately $32 million for the 12-month period ending Mar 2024

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Ofloxacin Ophthalmic Solution USP 0.3%

Lupin gets USFDA approval for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

Caplin Point rises on USFDA nod for eye drops

Gland Pharma rallies on USFDA nod for breast cancer drug

Barometers pare all gains; Realty shares rises

Benchmarks trade falt; oil &amp; gas shares rally for 9th day in row

JCK Infrastructure Development consolidated net profit rises 285.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Finolex Cables Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Steel Strips Wheels bags order of Euro 8 million

Benchmarks trade near flatline; media shares extend gains for 7th day

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story