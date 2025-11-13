Auro Laboratories standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 185.16% to Rs 8.84 crore

Net profit of Auro Laboratories rose 100.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 185.16% to Rs 8.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.843.1026.5823.232.370.751.720.480.720.36

