KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 179.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) rose 179.38% to Rs 10.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.20% to Rs 74.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.74.9056.2327.8222.2520.0310.2814.735.3310.843.88

