Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma arm gets Form-483 with five observations

Aurobindo Pharma arm gets Form-483 with five observations

Image
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Aurobindo Pharma said that the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has completed the inspection of APL Healthcare's Unit-IV, wholly owned subsidiary, located at Palchur village, Andhra Pradesh (AP).

The inspection was conducted from 8 December to 17 December 2025. At the end of the current inspection, a Form 483 was issued with 5 observations which are procedural in nature, and the company said that it will respond to the US FDA within the stipulated timelines.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals, and related services.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 3.8% to Rs 848.45 crore on 7.7% increase in net sales to Rs 8,236.96 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.36% to Rs 1,197.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod for import and sale of Datverzo in India

Antony Waste surges after subsidiary bags Rs 1,330-cr Mumbai MSW contracts

BSE SME HRS Aluglaze frames a strong market entry

Market trades sideways; auto shares drop

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story