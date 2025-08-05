Aurobindo Pharma drops after Q1 PAT slumps 10% YoY to Rs 825 cr

Aurobindo Pharma fell 1.10% to Rs 1,078.95 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 10.3% to Rs 824.75 crore despite of 4.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7791.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The growth in revenue was driven by strong performance in Europe and other growth markets.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 8.8% YoY to Rs 1,206.80 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA before forex and other income stood at Rs 1,603 crore, down 1% YoY. EBITDA margin reduced by 102 bps on YoY basis to 20.4% in the quarter ended June 2025.

In the first quarter, US formulation revenue marginally decreased by 1.9% YoY to Rs 3,488 crore and accounted for 44.3% of consolidated revenue. Europe formulation revenue increased by 18% YoY to Rs 2,338 crore and accounted for 29.7% of consolidated revenue.

Growth Markets formulations revenue increased by 8.8% YoY to Rs 772 crore, driven by good performance in key markets and accounted for 9.8% of consolidated revenue. Further, ARV business revenue increased by 55.2% YoY to Rs 355 crore, accounting for 4.5% of consolidated revenue. API business revenue fell 16.1% YoY to Rs 916 crore, contributing to 11.6% of consolidated revenue. Research & Development (R&D including depreciation) spend during the quarter was Rs 367 crore, representing 4.7% of revenues. K. Nithyananda Reddy, vice-chairman and managing director, said: We started the year steadily, with our European business maintaining strong growth momentum and our core US business showing resilience despite temporary challenges from destocking and seasonal dynamics. Our disciplined execution, operational initiatives, and recent US acquisition strengthens our commercial footprint and accelerates growth potential.