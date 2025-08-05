Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma drops after Q1 PAT slumps 10% YoY to Rs 825 cr

Aurobindo Pharma drops after Q1 PAT slumps 10% YoY to Rs 825 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aurobindo Pharma fell 1.10% to Rs 1,078.95 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 10.3% to Rs 824.75 crore despite of 4.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7791.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The growth in revenue was driven by strong performance in Europe and other growth markets.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 8.8% YoY to Rs 1,206.80 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA before forex and other income stood at Rs 1,603 crore, down 1% YoY. EBITDA margin reduced by 102 bps on YoY basis to 20.4% in the quarter ended June 2025.

In the first quarter, US formulation revenue marginally decreased by 1.9% YoY to Rs 3,488 crore and accounted for 44.3% of consolidated revenue. Europe formulation revenue increased by 18% YoY to Rs 2,338 crore and accounted for 29.7% of consolidated revenue.

Growth Markets formulations revenue increased by 8.8% YoY to Rs 772 crore, driven by good performance in key markets and accounted for 9.8% of consolidated revenue.

Further, ARV business revenue increased by 55.2% YoY to Rs 355 crore, accounting for 4.5% of consolidated revenue. API business revenue fell 16.1% YoY to Rs 916 crore, contributing to 11.6% of consolidated revenue.

Research & Development (R&D including depreciation) spend during the quarter was Rs 367 crore, representing 4.7% of revenues.

K. Nithyananda Reddy, vice-chairman and managing director, said: We started the year steadily, with our European business maintaining strong growth momentum and our core US business showing resilience despite temporary challenges from destocking and seasonal dynamics. Our disciplined execution, operational initiatives, and recent US acquisition strengthens our commercial footprint and accelerates growth potential.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY26, The company has fixed 8 August 2025, as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend and the same will be paid on or before 21 August 2025.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare spurts after Q2 results

Nifty below 24,650; realty shares decline

Government and other financial institutions take up multiple initiatives to promote digital payment transactions

Niti Aayog pitches for National EV policy with clear targets, timelines

Over 55.90 crore accounts have been opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story