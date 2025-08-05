Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Niti Aayog pitches for National EV policy with clear targets, timelines

Niti Aayog pitches for National EV policy with clear targets, timelines

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Government think tank Niti Aayog on Monday pitched for a National EV policy with clear targets and timelines to fast-track India's electric mobility transition. The Aayog, in its report titled 'Unlocking a USD 200 Billion Opportunity: Electric Vehicles in India', further recommended expanding corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFE) norms to a wider segment of vehicles. India seeks to attain a 30% share of electric vehicles, in the total vehicles sold, by 2030, the report stated. Sale of EVs in India went up from 50,000 in 2016 to 2.08 million in 2024 as against global EV sales having risen from 918,000 in 2016 to 18.78 million in 2024. Thus, Indias transition has been slow to start, but it is picking up. Indias EV penetration was only about one fifth of the global penetration in 2020, but has picked up to over two-fifth of the global penetration in 2024. It continues to show an increasing trend, though relatively slow. This calls for measures to give a stronger push to the EV transition. The report also called for establishing a National EV policy with clear targets and timelines, and a regulatory framework with phased EV mandates.

First Published: Aug 05 2025

