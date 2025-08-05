Sanofi Consumer Healthcare spurts after Q2 results

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India surged 12.56% to Rs 5385 after the company announced strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

The company reported a 28% year-on-year rise in revenue to Rs 220.9 crore in Q2 2025, powered by export operations and successful product launches. On a sequential basis, the companys revenue rose 27.5% from Rs 172.6 crore in Q1 2025.

Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at Rs 60.7 crore, marking a 21% increase over Q1FY25 and a 109% surge from Rs 29 crore in Q2 2024. Profit before tax (PBT) came in at Rs 78.9 crore, up 102.83% YoY and 18.11% QoQ.

While result is impressive, the company noted that financials are not strictly comparable due to the demerger and voluntary recall of certain variants of key brands. Net cash flow from operations during the half year ended 30 June 2025 stood at Rs 17.9 crore, steeply down from Rs 231.50 crore in the same period last year. Himanshu Bakshi, managing director, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, said: "Our commitment to delivering high-quality, science-backed products continues to anchor our growth strategy-driven by a focused portfolio, research-led innovation, and an agile organization. This quarter reflects the outcomes of that focused approach, with successful relaunch of two previously recalled products and introduction of a new product. We also commenced export operations allowing us to extend our efforts towards international markets. As we look ahead, we remain steadfast in our purpose to make self-care simpler, more accessible and effective for consumers."

During the half year, the company launched Allegra D, a unique proposition in the Allergy segment, also relaunched Depura 60k and Combiflam Suspension which were recalled voluntarily last year. Other legacy brands such as Avil, and Depura continue to uphold strong consumer trust and drive long-term relevance in their respective categories. Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India officially demerged from Sanofi India on 1 June 2024 and now operates as an independent entity focused solely on the consumer healthcare segment. Its key product categories include allergy care, digestive wellness, pain relief, multivitamins, and herbal/traditional supplements, with flagship brands such as Allegra, DePURA, Avil, and Combiflam anchoring its portfolio.