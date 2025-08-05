Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government and other financial institutions take up multiple initiatives to promote digital payment transactions

Government and other financial institutions take up multiple initiatives to promote digital payment transactions

Aug 05 2025
The Government, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) have been taking up various initiatives to promote digital payment transactions, the finance ministry stated in an update. These inter alia, include incentive scheme for promotion of RuPay Debit Cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions (P2M), Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) to support deployment of digital payment infrastructure in underserved regions. Further, to prevent payment-related frauds, various initiatives have been taken up such as device binding between the customer's mobile number and device, two-factor authentication through PIN, daily transaction limits, and restrictions on use cases. NPCI also provides a fraud monitoring solution to all the banks to generate alerts and decline transactions using AI/ML-based models. RBI and banks have been conducting awareness campaigns through short SMS, radio campaigns, and publicity on the prevention of cyber-crime.

Aug 05 2025

