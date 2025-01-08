Aurobindo Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1264, down 2.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.9% in last one year as compared to a 9.26% rally in NIFTY and a 32.39% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1264, down 2.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 23540.9. The Sensex is at 77652.44, down 0.7%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has added around 1.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23228.55, down 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.71 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

