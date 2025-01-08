JSW Energy Ltd drops for fifth straight session

JSW Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 567.6, down 4.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 24.79% in last one year as compared to a 9.26% rally in NIFTY and a 2.06% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

JSW Energy Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 567.6, down 4.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 23540.9. The Sensex is at 77652.44, down 0.7%.JSW Energy Ltd has eased around 15.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35164.75, down 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 91.88 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

