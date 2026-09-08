Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wockhardt Ltd up for five straight sessions

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 2214, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.22% in last one year as compared to a 4.86% gain in NIFTY and a 21.83% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Wockhardt Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2214, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 23660.65. The Sensex is at 75654.76, down 0.63%. Wockhardt Ltd has added around 14.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Wockhardt Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26675.5, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 108.36 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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