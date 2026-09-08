Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 2214, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.22% in last one year as compared to a 4.86% gain in NIFTY and a 21.83% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Wockhardt Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2214, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 23660.65. The Sensex is at 75654.76, down 0.63%. Wockhardt Ltd has added around 14.64% in last one month.