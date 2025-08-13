Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soars 1.82%

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1077.5, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 29.1% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.67% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1077.5, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24624.55. The Sensex is at 80559.71, up 0.4%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has dropped around 5.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21753.5, up 1.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.49 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1083.7, up 2.26% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is down 29.1% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.67% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.