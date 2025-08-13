Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gains for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 993.05, up 3.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.16% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% jump in NIFTY and a 0.67% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21753.5, up 1.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.49 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 993.85, up 3.82% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is down 15.16% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% jump in NIFTY and a 0.67% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.