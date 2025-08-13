Cipla Ltd spurts 2.93%, gains for third straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1566.2, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.15% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.67% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21753.5, up 1.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.48 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1565.2, up 2.54% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 0.15% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.67% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index. The PE of the stock is 23.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.