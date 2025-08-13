Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Granules India Ltd rises for third straight session

Granules India Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 465.2, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.49% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% jump in NIFTY and a 0.67% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Granules India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 465.2, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24624.55. The Sensex is at 80559.71, up 0.4%. Granules India Ltd has slipped around 4.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21753.5, up 1.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 466.15, up 2.13% on the day. Granules India Ltd is down 30.49% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% jump in NIFTY and a 0.67% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 37.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

