Granules India Ltd rises for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21753.5, up 1.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.08 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 466.15, up 2.13% on the day. Granules India Ltd is down 30.49% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% jump in NIFTY and a 0.67% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.