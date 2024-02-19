Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soars 1.88%

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1053.6, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 126.63% in last one year as compared to a 24.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.88% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1053.6, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22152.45. The Sensex is at 72764, up 0.47%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has dropped around 7.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 10.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18870.8, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1051.15, up 1.61% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 30.8 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

