Aurobindo Pharma's Bachupally facility flagged with eight USFDA observations

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed an inspection of its Unit-XII manufacturing facility at Bachupally, Telangana.

The inspection, covering both oral solids and injectable units, was conducted between 25 August and 5 September 2025. At the conclusion, the USFDA issued a Form 483 citing eight procedural observations.

The company clarified that the observations are procedural in nature and do not affect its financials or operations. Aurobindo added that it will submit a detailed response to the USFDA within the stipulated timelines.

The company is committed to maintaining the highest quality manufacturing standards at all of its facilities across the globe, it said.