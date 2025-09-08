Welspun Living CFO Sanjay Gupta resigns

Welspun Living said that Sanjay Gupta has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective 15 October 2025, citing personal reasons.

The resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 15 October 2025. Since this is not a case of appointment, a brief profile is not applicable. Similarly, there is no disclosure of relationship between directors, as it applies only in the case of a new appointment.

