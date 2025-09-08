Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Living CFO Sanjay Gupta resigns

Welspun Living CFO Sanjay Gupta resigns

Sep 08 2025
Welspun Living said that Sanjay Gupta has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective 15 October 2025, citing personal reasons.

The resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 15 October 2025. Since this is not a case of appointment, a brief profile is not applicable. Similarly, there is no disclosure of relationship between directors, as it applies only in the case of a new appointment.

Welspun Specialty Solutions (Erstwhile RMG Alloy Steel) is a world class manufacturer of best-in-class alloy & stainless-steel products that are globally benchmarked. It is the only integrated producer of quality stainless steel pipes & tubes right from steelmaking to the finished products.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a net profit of Rs 1.95 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 24.19% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 201.32 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Shares of Welspun Living rose 0.26% to Rs 114.25 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sep 08 2025

