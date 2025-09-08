Spicejet tumbles on reporting dismal Q1 outcome

Spicejet declined 3.57% to Rs 33.22 after the airline company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 235.08 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 149.95 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations tumbled 34% YoY to Rs 1,033.36 crore in Q1 June 2025.

The company said that the results were significantly impacted by geo‐political situation with a neighbouring country and airspace restrictions in key markets, which led to subdued leisure travel demand. The delay in returning grounded aircraft to service, owing to global supply chain disruptions and engine overhaul challenges, further compounded the situation.

Total expenses fell 25.24% to Rs 1,435.04 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,919.58 crore posted in same quarter last year. Aviation turbine fuel expenses stood at Rs 383.49 crore (down 41.36% YoY), aircraft lease rental was at Rs 101.85 crore (down 59.01% YoY), airport charges stood at Rs 134.69 crore (down 11.51% YoY), airport maintenance cost stood at Rs 168.24 crore (down 4.78% YoY) during the period under review.

The company reported a negative EBITDA of Rs 18 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 402 crore posted in Q1 FY25. In Q1 FY26, passenger revenue per available seat kilometre (PAX RASK) stood at Rs 4.74. Passenger load factor (PLF) remained strong at 86% in Q1 FY26. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 233.85 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 158.31 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 35.6% YoY to Rs 1,059.88 crore in Q1 FY26. Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, said, This quarters results reflect the extraordinary challenges faced by the aviation industry, including geopolitical turbulence, restricted air routes, and supply chain disruptions. Despite these headwinds, SpiceJet continues to demonstrate resilience. We are taking decisive steps to enhance fleet reliability, reduce costs, and expand our network. With Indias aviation and tourism sectors among the fastest‐growing globally, we remain confident of a strong recovery trajectory in the coming quarters.