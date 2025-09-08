BSE SME Rachit Prints weaves a weak market debut

Shares of Rachit Prints was trading at Rs 113.25 on the BSE, a discount of 23.99% compared with the issue price of Rs 149.

The scrip was listed at Rs 119.20, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 119.20 and a low of Rs 113.25. About 29,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Rachit Prints' IPO was subscribed 1.92 times. The issue opened for bidding on 1 September 2025 and it closed on 03 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 140 to Rs 149 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 13,08,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 67.69% from 92.09% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet its working capital requirements, fund its expansion plansincluding capital expenditure for the purchase of plant and machinery, partially prepay term loans to banks and for general corporate purposes. Rachit Prints is engaged in the manufacturing of specialty fabrics tailored for mattresses, including knitted fabric, printed fabric, warp knit, pillow fabric, and binding tape, and the trading of comforters and bedsheets. Its production process begins with yarn procurement and encompasses in-house weaving, designing, printing, and finishing, resulting in knitted and printed fabrics crafted to meet clients' customized specifications. Specializing in knitted fabrics, printed fabrics, and warp knit, the company sources yarn and chemicals to produce specialized textiles. The company is specialized in converting yarn into fabric through knitting of fabrics and printing. As of 30 June 2025, the company had a total of 96 employees.