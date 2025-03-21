Tejas Networks Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Redington Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 March 2025.

Tejas Networks Ltd spiked 15.07% to Rs 817.05 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Redington Ltd soared 11.80% to Rs 254.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd surged 11.34% to Rs 27.39. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd rose 11.18% to Rs 348.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd added 9.14% to Rs 1048.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56401 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22359 shares in the past one month.

