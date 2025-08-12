Aurum Capital Projects standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Aurum Capital Projects rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.100.0640.0033.330.040.030.040.030.030.02

