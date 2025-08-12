KEN Financial Services standalone net profit rises 1400.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 260.00% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of KEN Financial Services rose 1400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 260.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.540.1540.7440.000.210.010.210.010.150.01

