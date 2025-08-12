Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit rises 14.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.28% to Rs 3.62 crore

Net profit of Sainik Finance & Industries rose 14.46% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.28% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.623.6388.6788.710.930.820.930.820.950.83

