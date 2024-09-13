Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aurum PropTech consolidates its distribution biz with strategic realignment of K2V2 Technologies

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Aurum PropTech has undertaken the strategic realignment of K2V2 Technologies (K2V2) to enhance focus on its core technology offerings and consolidate its distribution business.

K2V2 is a leading PropTech business and provides enterprise tech through its flagship product Sell.do to 650+ developers.

Sell.do offers a combination of Gen AI and CRM that enhances efficiency across functional domains of marketing, sales, commerce, service, and customer success, therefore enabling a better connection between brands and customers. It leverages technology and data to streamline property search, scheduling visits, rent payments and service requests.

This realignment is part of the strategic objective of the Company to consolidate and dominate the distribution vertical. It will create a tech-focused distribution cluster offering improved profitability and a better working capital management cycle.

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

