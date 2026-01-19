Aurum Proptech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 77.79% to Rs 114.82 crore

Net profit of Aurum Proptech reported to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 77.79% to Rs 114.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.114.8264.5824.4218.0229.7611.162.04-9.633.26-6.60

