Ausom Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

National Standard (India) Ltd, Krystal Integrated Services Ltd, Race Eco Chain Ltd and Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 January 2026.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 132 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 88215 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5622 shares in the past one month.

National Standard (India) Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 2165.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1213 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 210 shares in the past one month. Krystal Integrated Services Ltd soared 19.19% to Rs 633.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1529 shares in the past one month. Race Eco Chain Ltd gained 15.87% to Rs 153. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 595 shares in the past one month.