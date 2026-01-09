PM says Indian AI models should be distinct and promote local and indigenous content

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Roundtable with Indian AI Start-Ups yesterday. The AI Start-Ups commended India's strong commitment to advancing the artificial intelligence ecosystem in the country. They highlighted the rapid growth and vast future potential of the AI sector, observing that the centre of gravity of artificial intelligence innovation and deployment is beginning to shift towards India. The leaders said that India now offers a robust and enabling environment for AI development, firmly placing the country on the global AI map.

Prime Minister highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence in bringing about transformation in society. He noted that India will host the India AI Impact Summit next month, through which the country will play a major role in the technology sector. He highlighted that India is making efforts to bring about a transformation with & leveraging AI. He noted that startups and AI entrepreneurs are the co-architects of India's future and said that the country has immense capacity for both innovation and large-scale implementation. He added that India should present a unique AI model to the world that reflects the spirit of "Made in India, Made for the World."