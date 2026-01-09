Waaree Renewable Tech drops on reduction in project value, capacity

Waaree Renewable Technologies declined 2.65% to Rs 903.90 after the company announced reduction of the capacity and the corresponding contract value of a previously received commercial order from its subsidiary, Waaree Forever Energies (WFEPL).

The company revised the capacity and contract value due to evacuation considerations and optimization of DC overloading.

Following the revision, the contract value has been reduced to Rs 1,039.60 crore from Rs 1,252.43 crore (excluding taxes) while project capacity has been scaled down to 704MWac/1,000 MWp from 870MWac/1,218MWp. All other terms of order remain unchanged.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2026- 27, as per the terms of the order.