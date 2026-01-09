Brahmaputra Infra jumps on securing PWD Jammu legislature complex order

Brahmaputra Infrastructure added 2.26% to Rs 128.35 after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Office of the Chief Engineer, PWD (R&B), Jammu, for balance work related to the construction of the new Legislature Complex at Jammu.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is valued at Rs 113.54 crore and is scheduled for execution over 18 months, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority, and the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

The company has a diversified presence in civil construction, including highways and roads, buildings, bridges and flyovers, airports, tunnels, and other infrastructure projects.