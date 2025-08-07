Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 33.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.57% to Rs 36.14 crore

Net profit of Austin Engineering Company rose 33.04% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.57% to Rs 36.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.36.1426.085.126.752.051.821.661.481.531.15

