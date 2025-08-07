Tracxn Technologies standalone net profit declines 11.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.21% to Rs 21.20 crore

Net profit of Tracxn Technologies declined 11.81% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.21% to Rs 21.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.21.2020.54-0.941.361.481.691.451.671.121.27

