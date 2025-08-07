Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 0.95 crore

Net profit of Niraj Ispat Industries rose 42.86% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.950.9025.2621.110.580.420.540.380.400.28

