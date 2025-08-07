Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit rises 4.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.59% to Rs 163.81 crore

Net profit of Pyramid Technoplast rose 4.49% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.59% to Rs 163.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 133.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.163.81133.628.148.4512.9311.9610.5710.107.917.57

