Northern Spirits standalone net profit rises 21.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Northern Spirits rose 21.58% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.97% to Rs 534.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 460.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.534.12460.562.532.099.848.129.718.067.386.07

