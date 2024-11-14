Fermenta Biotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.38 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.98% to Rs 95.03 crore

Net profit of Fermenta Biotech reported to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 28.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 66.98% to Rs 95.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.95.0356.9119.76-24.4617.97-15.7011.82-21.6411.38-28.56

