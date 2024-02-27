Australia Market ends firmer

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 10.16 points, or 0.13%, to 7,663.01. The broader All Ordinaries index added 14.09 points, or 0.18%, to 7,922.22.
Total 6 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Consumer Staples was the best performing sector, gaining +2.15%, followed by information technology and energy sectors, rising 1.26% and 0.52%, respectively. A-REIT was bottom performing sector, falling 0.81%.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were REECE and HELIA GROUP, up 18.31% and 7.83% respectively. The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were JOHNS LYNG GROUP and WEEBIT NANO, down 13.19% and 11.91% respectively.
Among individual shares, Shares of Coles jumped 5.5% after the grocery giant said it grew its revenue in the December half by 6.8% to A$22.2 billion, thanks to successful sales for seasonal events such as Christmas, Halloween and Fathers Day, although profit fell 8.4% to A$589 million after one-off costs of divesting Coles Express.
Reece Group was up 18.3% after the plumbing supplier reported a 20 per cent rise in half-year net profit to A$224 million and declared an interim dividend of 8 per share.
Woodside shares gained 0.9% even after the oil and energy giant reported a 74% fall in annual profit as global fossil fuel prices retreated from historic highs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News