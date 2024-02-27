Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Has Over 1.17 Startups Recognized By DPIIT

India Has Over 1.17 Startups Recognized By DPIIT

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting with Start-up and FinTech Ecosystem Entities, in New Delhi yesterday. The interaction with the Start-up and Fintech ecosystem partners was organised to enable free exchange of ideas to bolster and scale upoperations to facilitate global competitiveness by enabling growth in the Fintech sector. India has approximately 10,244 Fintech entities, which is 3rd largest in the world.

The Union Finance Minister noted the rapid growth of the Start-up and Fintech sector of India, especially in the last decade, and welcomed suggestions from the FinTech leaders to achieve greater Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living for consumers. Sitharaman exhorted the regulators, including RBI, that they may hold meetings via virtual mode once a month to discuss any questions/queries/concerns of the startups and fintech companies. The number of Start-ups in India has grown significantly from just over 300 in 2016 to over 1.17 lakh in 2023 as recognised by DPIIT, generating more than 12.4 lakh jobs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Datamatics Global Services receives FINTECH India Innovation Award 2024

Dr. S Jaishankar urges multilateral reform at Raisina Dialogue

Shiva Music Receives Three YouTube Gold Play Button Awards and Six Silver Button Awards, Setting the Stage for Captivating Content

Global Fintech Awards 2023: A Celebration of Exemplary Achievements Across Geographies

INR Extends Steallar Show, Hits Near 82.80 Per US Dollar Mark

Route Mobile joins hands with Billeasy for transforming metro ticketing at Maha Metro Pune

NSE SME Deem Roll-Tech enjoys strong debut

GPT Healthcare IPO ends with decent subscription

AVG Logistics gains after securing 6-year parcel train leasing contract from Indian Railways

NSE SME Zenith Drugs kicks off successfully

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story